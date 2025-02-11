Storiel Bangor has been selected as a partner venue for CELF: the national contemporary art gallery for Wales.
As part of this, Stories is working with researchers to understand their audiences better.
They want feedback about the venue to shape their future by helping them understand how they can better serve people in Gwynedd and beyond.
“Your thoughts will make a real difference and help us make Storiel an even more welcoming space for everyone living in, and visiting our local area,” a Storiel spokesperson said.
“The survey has been created by our audience research partners.
“It should take 10-15 minutes to complete and will be open until 23 February.
“Thank you. We look forward to hearing from you.”