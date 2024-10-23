Mid Wales Opera tours Leoncavallo’s ‘Pagliacci’ to Gwynedd, mixing it with some cabaret.
Ruggero Leoncavallo’s operatic masterpiece ‘Pagliacci’, or ‘Clowns’ is a tragic tale of love and betrayal. The blurred lines between performance and reality take centre stage, captivating audiences with its raw emotional power and sensational music.
‘Pagliacci’ tells the story of Canio, the leader of a travelling troupe of actors, who must grapple with the devastating revelation of his wife Nedda's infidelity. Forced to perform on stage while struggling with his anguish, Canio's real-life despair mirrors the character he plays, leading to a tragic climax that blurs the boundaries between fiction and reality.
This production features a cast of five singers and five musicians, with an English translation by Richard Studer and a chamber arrangement by Jonathan Lyness.
In a departure from traditional operatic formats, the performance will be presented in two parts. The first half will be dedicated to the opera ’Pagliacci’, while the second will feature a newly created cabaret of popular and entertaining musical pieces, allowing audiences to enjoy a rich variety of performances in one evening.
This innovative production also continues MWO’s tradition of creative adaptations to make opera accessible to a wider audience.
Thanks to vital funding from Powys County Council and the generosity of its supporters, Mid Wales Opera is closer than ever to securing a sustainable future. Having raised over £36,000 towards their £50,000 goal, MWO still needs help. Donations, big or small, can make all the difference. You can also support MWO by purchasing tickets to see ‘Pagliacci’ - every ticket sold brings the organisation one step closer to keeping live opera thriving across Wales.
This tour is also made possible through the support of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund through Powys County Council, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity, Millichope Foundation and many individual donors.
‘Pagliacci’ comes to Gwynedd in November. Catch it at Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdovey, on Friday, 1 November, Criccieth Memorial Hall on Friday, 8 November and the Dragon Theatre, Barmouth on Thursday, 14 November.