Thanks to vital funding from Powys County Council and the generosity of its supporters, Mid Wales Opera is closer than ever to securing a sustainable future. Having raised over £36,000 towards their £50,000 goal, MWO still needs help. Donations, big or small, can make all the difference. You can also support MWO by purchasing tickets to see ‘Pagliacci’ - every ticket sold brings the organisation one step closer to keeping live opera thriving across Wales.