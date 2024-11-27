Gwynedd acts travel to Ceredigion this month for a night of music at Arad Goch.
On Friday, 20 December, Bow Street Football Club present the Candelas. The evening, which starts at 8pm (doors open at 7pm) will be hosted by the one and only Rhys Meirion.
Welsh rock band Candelas come from Llanuwchllyn, and Rhys Meirion was born in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Welsh tenor Rhys has enjoyed international success in opera and recording and national success in broadcasting.
Members Osian Williams, Ifan Jones, Gruffydd Edwards, Tomos Edwards andLewis Williams make up indie rock band Candelas.
The night is presented in association with Haka and Arfor. Yr Hen Llew Du will be providing the bar, and with only 100 tickets available this promised to be a very special and intimate evening with one of Wales’ top bands.
This is a Welsh language event, but everyone is welcome.
To book tickets scan the QR code posters around town or follow this link - https://shorturl.at/uZwTg