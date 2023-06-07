On Sunday, 11 June (8pm), Cardigan's Mwldan will host yet another intimate music performance in the allery space with the Swinging Nettles, a Gypsy swing band from Pembrokeshire. This event follows on from the success of the recent Samana gig which took place in April as part of Mwldan’s new programme of Gallery events. Inspired by the joyfully melodic music of Django Reinhardt, Swinging Nettles are well known in the county for their infectious rhythm. The band features the illustrious Robbie Godwin on violin and vocals, Vince Pereczes on guitar and vocals, Jerome Duffell on guitar and vocals and David Griffiths on upright bass. This event will take place in the gallery, on the mezzanine level of the foyer.
The Swinging Nettles (Picture supplied )
