For the next three months Cletwr’s textile display space is showing colourful quilted art work made by members of the HAHAV textile group.
This group is one of several creative groups that meet at Plas Antaron, the HAHAV base in Aberystwyth.
While working with artist Becky Knight they have created some very unusual and beautifully made textile artwork.
Becky is a freelance artist and educator who lives in Borth. She trained in fine art printmaking and for many years has specialised in textiles. Her quilt work has been exhibited widely in Wales and elsewhere.
The quilt project was initially inspired by work in the collection of Gwenllian Ashley, a well-known local textile collector and assistant curator at Ceredigion Museum for many years.
Gwenllian died in 2019 and donations at her funeral were given to HAHAV to carry out the workshops in collaboration with Haul (Arts in Health).
Some of the quilts shown at Cletwr were influenced in their colours and motifs by those that Gwenllian collected in Africa.
Other pieces in the HAHAV exhibition feature delicately stitched flowers, clearly showing an interest in the natural world.
Two quilts are gloriously rich in detail, evoking the various textures in nature and the rich, warm colours that are associated with this time of the year.
HAHAV was set up as a charity and volunteer organisation in 2015.
The charity runs a shop in Pier Street, Aberystwyth and has a base at Plas Antaron, Southgate, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion’s new living well centre, where it has extensive facilities that includes a purpose-built art therapy space.
HAHAV’s free well-being activities are open to anyone in Ceredigion with as life limiting illness, carers and the bereaved.
Their exhibition at Cletwr continues until February.