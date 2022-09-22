Hard work pays off for Rock Ardudwy
Rock Ardudwy held another successful evening on Saturday, 3 September at the Memorial Hall in Harlech and are gearing up for their next event.
The September session saw popular local group, Session, providing the entertainment. The hall was full of people enjoying the music joining in with singing and dancing on the packed dance floor.
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, who attended the event, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying themselves.
“The people of Harlech are indebted to Rock Ardudwy who organise so many events in Harlech with all the profits being donated back to different organisations in Harlech.”
Speaking on behalf of the Rock Ardudwy team, Jim and Sheila Lees said that all the hard work to organise these events is rewarded by seeing the enjoyment on people’s faces.
The next event will be once again at Harlech Memorial Hall on Saturday, 5 November, when the band will be The Sound Machine, a popular covers band whose songs include ones by Oasis, Bowie, Rolling Stones, Stereophonics and many more.
Tickets will be available soon for £5.
