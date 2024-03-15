A book has been released by Anton Bantock called A Welsh Scrapbook, The Harlech World of My Two Grandfathers, 1890-1930.
It has been re-modelled by Anton’s younger brothers Cuillin and Gavin, from an abbreviated text edited by Sheila Maxwell, Merfyn Wyn Tomos and his wife Linda, and Anton’s original writings.
The project was initiated by Anton’s nephew Emlyn Mathias.
Gavin said: “Warm thanks to everyone involved in the making of this rare work of local and family history.”
Gavin is a grandson of William More (1858-1934), Crown Agent of Wales.
“His third daughter Margaret More (1903-1966) was my mother,” he said. “I am also a grandson, on my father’s side, of the well-known British composer Sir Granville Bantock (1868-1946) who had connections with Harlech in the early 20th century.
He first visited in 1917, where his second son Raymond met Margaret in 1921, leading to their marriage in 1930.
“My third brother Cuillin and I have just published a book (on KDP Amazon) based on the writings of our second eldest brother Anton Bantock (1933-2015) who had a deep and abiding interest in the local history of Harlech and Wales especially during the years 1890 to1930.
“The book, published by First Servant Books, may be of interest to people in Harlech and the surrounding area. There are descriptions in the book of stories and meetings with various famous people such as Josef Holbrooke, Cyril Scott, Sibelius, Alfred P. Graves, Robert Graves, the photographer Alvin Langdon Coburn, and others.
“The Bantock family had and still has a long association with Harlech.
“Anton’s writings cover the years of the so-called belle époque at the beginning of the 20th century, the First World War, and the decade following.
“During this period Harlech became the mecca of a unique group of millionaires, musicians, authors, aristocrats and golfers, leading to the remarkable first Pageant of Harlech in 1922, attended by then Prime Minister, David Lloyd George.
“Here are vivid glimpses of the social life of the time, peopled with a panoply of colourful personalities.”
The book is available from Amazon.