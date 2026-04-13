‘A Pack of Five’, is a new film written and directed by the talented Grammy-nominated John Parr. It has already won the ‘Best Short Film UK 2026’ award at the independent film festival in Liverpool - just a couple of miles from Birkenhead, where Hedd Wyn won his famous Black Chair. This is the film that has now been selected for the Beverly Hills Film Festival, where it will be screened at the well-known Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.