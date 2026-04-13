A new film about the iconic Gwynedd bard, Hedd Wyn, will be screened in Hollywood, at the Beverly Hills Film Festival.
This year marks 32 years since the original film on Hedd Wyn was shown in Hollywood.
That highly regarded Welsh language film was nominated for an Academy award. This year marks the famous bard’s return to Hollywood - at a time when his beautiful words of peace are never more needed.
‘A Pack of Five’, is a new film written and directed by the talented Grammy-nominated John Parr. It has already won the ‘Best Short Film UK 2026’ award at the independent film festival in Liverpool - just a couple of miles from Birkenhead, where Hedd Wyn won his famous Black Chair. This is the film that has now been selected for the Beverly Hills Film Festival, where it will be screened at the well-known Chinese Theatre on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.
John Parr’s 20-minute film also qualifies for this year’s Welsh BAFTA (British Academy Film Award) Cymru awards. It was shot in Wales with a Welsh cast and crew, whose compassion and dedication to the legacy of Hedd Wyn is captured in every frame.
Set in World War One, ‘A Pack of Five’ tells the mysterious tale of five soldiers, who share a moment’s peace and a pack of five cigarettes away from the carnage of the Somme. As they share memories, they come to realise that they each have a personal connection to Hedd Wyn, whose words have sustained them through the horrors of war. The film’s message echoes the timeless adage that ‘the pen is mightier than the sword’.
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