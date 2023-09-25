Dafydd Tudur Archive Project Manager for the National Library of Wales said: "It is a great pleasure to be able to announce the first events in the Wales Broadcast Archive Presents... series which begins a wide program of activities to be held over the next year. Our intention is to open the doors of the National Library to more people, extend a welcome to people from near and far, and in doing so encourage people to come and search the Wales Broadcast Archive for audio and video."