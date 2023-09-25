THE star of Welsh noir hit show Y Gwyll/Hinterland, which brought the wilds of Ceredigion to the screens of millions, is to hold a special talk in the National Library next month.
The newly-opened Wales Broadcast Archive is to host a series of special question and answer evenings in the coming months , giving individuals from the world of dram, comedy, presenting and journalism a platform to tell stories about their life, work and career, drawing on rare clips from the archive.
The world renowned actor and star of Y Gwyll / Hinterland, Richard Harrington will be interviewed by the presenter Ffion Dafis in the first Wales Broadcast Archive Presents... event on 26 October 2023, and on 30 November 2023 the comedian, singer and presenter Caryl Parry Jones will reminisce and sing a few songs with Ffion again at the helm.
The third event to be announced today is a special evening at Carmarthen Library's Clip Corner.
On 25 January 2024 there will be an evening in the company of BBC Radio Wales presenters past and present, hosted by Dot Davies.
Dot will interview journalist Gilbert John, presenter Roy Noble and reggae star and presenter Aleighcia Scott.
In addition, the audience will have a look at old clips from the archive showing news and events from Carmarthen’s history.
The Wales Broadcast Archive is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Welsh Government and the National Library and its intention is to ensure that Welsh broadcasting heritage is protected and shared with the public.
Dafydd Tudur Archive Project Manager for the National Library of Wales said: "It is a great pleasure to be able to announce the first events in the Wales Broadcast Archive Presents... series which begins a wide program of activities to be held over the next year. Our intention is to open the doors of the National Library to more people, extend a welcome to people from near and far, and in doing so encourage people to come and search the Wales Broadcast Archive for audio and video."
"The purpose of the Wales Broadcast Archive is to celebrate the broadcasting heritage of Wales, and we are really excited about creating opportunities for audiences old and new to understand more about the archive and how to access it."