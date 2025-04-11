The award-winning poet and best-selling author performed on 10 April to a bustling Magic Lantern Theatre audience.
Her first time at the venue, she promised to return after the warm reception she and her daughter received.
The evening was in promotion of her new book Lobster, described as a companion to her previous Sunday Times bestseller, Slug.
During the evening, she took the audience through ‘things I’m learning to love’ from finding new pride as an aging woman to throwing off advice she is given as a new parent.
The collection is filled with her famous wit and striking imagery on ‘what we were taught to hate and might learn to love again’.
Starting her book tour in Bristol, she has since toured across England, making April the Welsh leg of her tour in Crickhowell and Bethesda before continuing to tour across the UK until October this year.