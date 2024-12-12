The Christmas dinner may be over, but the joy of festive food doesn't have to end when the plates are cleared. In fact, one of the best parts of the holiday season is turning those Christmas dinner leftovers into something even more delicious. One idea that will take your leftovers from good to great? Transforming them into mouth watering festive pies.
Whether you're using turkey, ham, or even a vegetarian roast, pies are a fantastic way to repurpose your Christmas meal and create comforting, flavour-packed dishes. Plus, pies are easy to make, freeze well, and are perfect for a cosy lunch, a casual dinner, or even a Boxing Day treat. So, let’s dive into how you can turn your Christmas leftovers into amazing festive pies.
1. Boxing Day Shepherd’s Pie
A Boxing Day shepherd’s pie made with leftover roast lamb is an excellent and hearty way to enjoy your leftovers. Swap the usual minced lamb for finely chopped leftover roast lamb and layer it with creamy mashed potatoes for a comforting dish.
Ingredients:
- Leftover lamb (shredded or chopped)
- Leftover vegetables (carrots, peas, onions, etc.)
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 200ml gravy (or beef stock)
- 500g mashed potatoes (leftover, if possible)
- Fresh mint (optional)
Method:
Preheat your oven to 190°C (170°C fan)/375°F.
In a pan, heat some oil and sauté any leftover vegetables. Stir in the flour, then slowly add the gravy or stock to create a thick sauce. Add the lamb and cook for a few more minutes, seasoning to taste.
Transfer the mixture into an ovenproof dish, then spread the leftover mashed potatoes on top.
Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until the top is golden and crispy.
This version of shepherd's pie is the ultimate comfort food and a brilliant way to use up lamb from your Christmas feast.
2. Classic Turkey and Cranberry Pie
What better way to use up leftover turkey than in a rich and hearty pie, with the added tang of cranberry sauce? The sweet and tart cranberries perfectly balance the savoury turkey, creating a satisfying filling.
Ingredients:
- Leftover turkey (shredded or chopped)
- Leftover stuffing (optional, but adds great texture)
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy or leftover turkey stock
- Frozen or homemade puff pastry
- Fresh thyme or sage (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan)/400°F.
In a large bowl, combine the turkey, a generous dollop of cranberry sauce, a spoonful of gravy, and any leftover stuffing. Stir in a little turkey stock to moisten the mixture, then season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs if using.
Roll out your pastry on a floured surface and line a pie dish or individual pie tins with one sheet. Spoon in your turkey filling.
Top with a second layer of pastry, sealing the edges. Use a fork to crimp the sides, and make a few slits on top to allow steam to escape.
Brush the top with a little egg wash (beaten egg) for a golden finish.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling is piping hot.
This simple pie recipe brings together all the flavours of Christmas dinner in every bite. Pair with a side of Brussels sprouts or roast vegetables for the ultimate festive meal.
3. Ham, Leek, and Mustard Pie
If you've got leftover ham, this savoury pie is the way to go. The creamy leek and mustard sauce works beautifully with the saltiness of the ham, while the flaky pastry is the perfect vessel to hold all these flavours together.
Ingredients:
- Leftover cooked ham (diced)
- 2 leeks, finely sliced
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 300ml double cream
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Frozen puff pastry
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Fresh parsley or thyme (optional)
Method:
In a large pan, melt the butter and gently sauté the leeks over low heat until soft and translucent.
Add the diced ham and cook for a few more minutes.
Stir in the mustard and double cream, then simmer until the sauce thickens. Season with salt and pepper, and add some fresh herbs if desired.
Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan)/400°F.
Roll out your puff pastry and line your pie dish with one layer of pastry. Fill with the ham and leek mixture.
Top with a second layer of pastry, sealing the edges and making a few slits in the top.
Brush with egg wash and bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden brown.
This pie is rich, creamy, and packed with flavour, making it a perfect way to use up Christmas ham.
4. Vegetarian Christmas Pie
For those with vegetarian leftovers, a festive veggie pie can be just as satisfying. Roasted vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, and Brussels sprouts, combined with cheese and a creamy sauce, make for a delicious and hearty filling.
Ingredients:
- Leftover roasted vegetables (carrots, parsnips, sprouts, etc.)
- 150g cheese (cheddar or stilton work well)
- 200ml vegetable stock
- 100ml double cream
- 1 tablespoon flour (for thickening)
- Fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, or sage)
- Frozen puff or shortcrust pastry
Method:
Preheat your oven to 200°C (180°C fan)/400°F.
In a pan, melt a little butter and stir in the flour to create a roux. Slowly whisk in the vegetable stock and cream until you have a smooth sauce. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs.
Add the leftover roasted vegetables and grated cheese to the sauce, stirring to combine.
Roll out your pastry and line a pie dish. Spoon in the vegetable mixture.
Top with another layer of pastry, sealing the edges and cutting slits in the top.
Brush with an egg wash for a golden finish.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling.
This pie is perfect for vegetarians and anyone looking for a lighter festive option. You can even serve it with some gravy on the side for extra indulgence.
Christmas dinner leftovers are a treasure trove of potential, and these festive pies are a great way to ensure none of that delicious food goes to waste. So next time you find yourself with a fridge full of turkey, ham, and veg, remember: a pie is the perfect way to enjoy the festive flavours all over again.
Happy pie-making, and enjoy the leftovers!