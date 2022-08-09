Husband and wife on double duty for festival filled with music
Tuesday 16th August 2022 11:09 am
Share
Cantorion Gogledd Cymru (Robert Price )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
MACHYNLLETH tenor, Robyn Lyn Evans is on home ground this week, and so is his wife, Aneira.
The pair will perform at Gŵyl Machynlleth, separately, over two consecutive nights.
Robyn will sing first, on Monday, 22 August.
Aneira, who won the soprano solo at the National Eisteddfod in 2018, takes to the stage on Tuesday, 23 August, with the North Wales Male Voice Choir and Steffan Lloyd Owen.
The festival presents the best in Welsh music, traditional and jazz, exhibitions, readings and more from 21 to 28 August.
You can see the full programme and book tickets online at www.machynllethfestival.co.uk
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |