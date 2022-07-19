Iconic singer-songwriter takes to the castle stage
Legendary singer-songwriter Richard Thompson will be the latest artist to perform live at Cardigan Castle this summer.
The Fairport Convention founder will appear live tomorrow night, Saturday, 30 July, as part the series of live music events for summer 2022 co-promoted between Mwldan and Cardigan Castle.
Since co-founding Fairport Convention in 1967, guitarist Richard (pictured) has had one of the most decorated careers in music. He’s received an OBE and Lifetime Achievement Awards from the BBC, Ivor Novellos and Nashville’s Americana awards.
He was Nick Drake’s guitarist on Five Leaves Left and Bryter Layter. Everyone from Robert Plant, Don Henley and Elvis Costello to REM, Christy Moore and David Bryne have covered his music. Thompson began his recording career with Fairport Convention in 1967 before leaving in 1971.
His first solo record, Henry The Human Fly, came out the next year, with a woman called Linda Peters appearing on vocals.
She was soon Linda Thompson and together the Thompsons released six albums between 1974 and 1982. The first, I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight, was not critically acclaimed on its release but has since come to be considered a masterpiece.
Throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s, Thompson released one critically acclaimed album after another, amassing generation upon generation of new fans: since Dream Attic (2010) he has had a string of top 20 albums in the UK.
Last year’s 13 Rivers was described by Pop Matters as “a raw, unfiltered affair from a veteran artist who shows no signs of slowing down,” and anyone who has seen him live recently will know what they mean.
See Richard Thompson tomorrow, Saturday, 30 July, at 7.30pm (doors at 6.30pm). Tickets are on sale via Mwldan’s box office on 01239 621200 or online at www.mwldan.co.uk
