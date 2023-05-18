Philomusica, Aberystwyth’s Town and Gown orchestra, invite instrumentalists to join them for a day on Saturday, 27 May.
The day is for anyone interested in joining the group to explore some interesting pieces of music with strong Welsh connections.
Researched and chosen by Philomusica conductor Iwan Teifion Davies, all the pieces are inspired by and written in Wales.
Join Philomusica from 11am to 3pm in the Thomas Parry Library on the Coleg Ceredigion campus in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Bring your own refreshments and a packed lunch. You can visit the Philomusica website and contact them via email at [email protected] for more information.