International concert pianist Robin Zebaida is to give a piano recital at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pwllheli, on Sunday, 4 June at 7.30pm.
Described by Musical Opinion magazine as ‘a pianist of Herculean stamina’, Robin performed the same Liszt programme to a capacity audience in City Hall Hong Kong in February.
This recital promises to be all the more special, as Robin will be performing on the Blüthner grand piano that was bequeathed to him by his first piano teacher, Ann Driver.
He has placed the piano at the parish’s disposal in order to enrich the musical life of the community, and this will be its debut concert since arriving in Pwllheli in January.
Robin, whose performing career has taken him to over 100 countries across all continents, was born and educated in London, later winning an Exhibition Award to read music at New College, Oxford, from where he graduated with maximum distinction in performance.
He completed his formal studies as a postgraduate at the Royal College of Music and currently lives and works in Hong Kong.
For further information, contact Gillian Williams on 07870 214001.