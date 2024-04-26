Introducing family and friends to opera?
Then Family Opera Afternoon at Tabernacle, Machynlleth is for you.
On Saturday, 11 May (2.30pm-4.30pm) international baritone John Ieuan Jones is joined by soprano Sky Ingram and tenor Roberto Abate, accompanied by Dr David Kram for Brunnhilde. This hour-long version is told on-screen with colourful animations. Brunnhilde is the heroine. Her power of love conquers Alberich’s love of power and saves the natural world from destruction.
David’s piano playing provides a continual soundtrack of the great German composer Richard Wagner. Now and then the storytelling gives way to the singing of short sections of Wagner’s choicest music, sung by the expert young singers.
The singers then entertain with items from opera, musicals and Welsh songs, chosen by audience members.
As the team loves reaching out to all, anybody from primary school age to senior citizens is likely to feel they have been entertained and learnt something. Please contact MOMA to book.