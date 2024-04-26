On Saturday, 11 May (2.30pm-4.30pm) international baritone John Ieuan Jones is joined by soprano Sky Ingram and tenor Roberto Abate, accompanied by Dr David Kram for Brunnhilde. This hour-long version is told on-screen with colourful animations. Brunnhilde is the heroine. Her power of love conquers Alberich’s love of power and saves the natural world from destruction.