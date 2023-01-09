Dolgellau Music Club's first concert of 2023 will be a recital by James Gilbert (clarinet) and Julian Chan (piano) at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on Friday, 13 January.
James is currently an ABRSM scholar at the Royal Academy of Music, and comes as a Philip and Dorothy Green Young Concert Artist winner supported by Making Music.
He has appeared as a soloist performing Finzi’s Clarinet Concerto with John Wilson and the Academy Symphony Orchestra, as well as playing alongside Ryan Wigglesworth at the BBC Proms.
His programme for Dolgellau will include pieces by Clara Schumann, Medtner, Stanford and Horovitz, and will highlight Brahms’s magnificent Sonata in Eb Op. 120.