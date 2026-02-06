Wet Wet Wet are coming to Carmarthen.
‘An Intimate Acoustic Evening with Wet Wet Wet’ will see founding member Graeme Clark, long-standing guitarist Graeme Duffin, and lead singer Kevin Simm, who joined the band in 2018, perform a full set of reworked Wet Wet Wet classics, with the odd story and anecdote from the band’s history thrown in for good measure.
The idea for a new album and taking this new show on the road has developed from the band’s recent run of hugely successful full band tours, which have seen them perform to over 75,000 people at their headline shows alone during the last couple of years, plus countless more at festivals around the world.
Every night, the trio perform a short set of three songs acoustically, in what has become a fan-favourite highlight of their live show.
This stripped back approach re-works songs from throughout the legendary group’s back catalogue and has inspired a brand-new studio album which has been released on CD and limited-edition coloured vinyl to coincide with the tour.
The ‘Strings Attached’ album contains reimagined versions of Wet Wet Wet’s biggest songs, plus a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain which has become a live favourite. The songs have been rearranged and recorded in an acoustic style for the release using a plethora of instrumentation including guitar, bass, drums, double bass, accordion, mandolin, tambourine etc. along with a string section on certain tracks.
This special acoustic tour will offer fans a chance to see and hear the trio play Wet Wet Wet’s most iconic songs – including Sweet Little Mystery, Angel Eyes, Temptation, Sweet Surrender, and the legendary Love Is All Around – in an intimate setting, as they’ve never been performed before.
See Wet Wet Wet at the Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen, on Wednesday, 13 May.
