On Saturday, 16 September, Cardigan’s Mwldan invites you to be part of the audience for a special live recording of BBC Radio 3’s New Music Show.
The New Music Show is the go-to weekly show for the latest and best in new music performance.
This event will be hosted by the show’s presenter, Kate Molleson, and features sets by several exciting new music acts, including the extraordinary experimental harpist Rhodri Davies, who is equally at home with deep folk or the latest avant garde compositions; and GBSR Duo – George Barton (percussion) and Siwan Rhys (piano) – two of the UK’s finest young contemporary chamber musicians, known for their fearless, intense performances and deeply-rooted commitment to reflecting the unsiloed tastes of curious listeners.
Additionally, it has been announced that two more artists will be taking part, Caoimhin O Raghallaigh (Hardanger d’amore fiddle and electronics) and Jenn Kirby (voice and electronics).
The show will be recorded for future broadcast on Radio 3.
Tickets are free, however booking is essential for this event. To book, visit www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or call the box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday, on 01239 621200.