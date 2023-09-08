This event will be hosted by the show’s presenter, Kate Molleson, and features sets by several exciting new music acts, including the extraordinary experimental harpist Rhodri Davies, who is equally at home with deep folk or the latest avant garde compositions; and GBSR Duo – George Barton (percussion) and Siwan Rhys (piano) – two of the UK’s finest young contemporary chamber musicians, known for their fearless, intense performances and deeply-rooted commitment to reflecting the unsiloed tastes of curious listeners.