The full list of demonstrators and workshops for the inaugural Craft Festival Wales has been announced.
It includes renowned potter, bestselling author and ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’ judge, Keith Brymer Jones, who will be joined on 6 September by his partner Marj to talk about his life and work.
“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the first ever Craft Festival Wales,” he said.
“At this wonderful event I'll be talking about clay, life and everything else!
“It will be really special because Wales will be mine and Marj's new home soon. I can’t wait!”
Craft Festival Wales will be held at Cardigan Castle from 6-8 September.
The event will showcase 80 makers from across the UK – including jewellery makers, potters, furniture makers, textile artists, glassmakers and more – all selling their finely made unique products directly to the public.
Craft Festival Wales welcomes people of all ages and offers a programme of exciting craft workshops, demonstrations, and masterclasses by some of the UK’s most prestigious makers including Internationally exhibited ceramic artist, There will be a Children’s Craft Tent supported by Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, National Wool Museum, Coleg Sir Gar and Small World Theatre, offering the opportunity to get creative and have fun.
Craft Festival Wales is organised by Sarah James MBE and Nina Fox, who also organise the multi-award-winning Craft Festival in Bovey Tracey and Craft Festival Cheltenham.
Sarah said: “I’m delighted that Keith Brymer Jones will be joining us in Cardigan to launch Craft Festival Wales this year.
“He’s passionate about his craft and is extremely interesting and I’m sure our visitors will love meeting him at this special workshop.
“I’m also thrilled that so many makers applied to take part in this year’s festival – with many local makers exhibiting and many travelling from further afield to my hometown of Cardigan.
“We’ve got plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained – including demos and workshops, theatre, children’s crafts, live music and some other surprises along the way. See you in September!”
For information and tickets, visit www.craftfestival.co.uk/Wales/