Lampeter Writers’ Workshop celebrate 40 years with the launch of their eighth anthology, Ruby Tuesdays.
Founding member and poet Sue Moules recalls their first anthology.
“It was a celebration of Tuesday nights in the room in College Street where Gillian Clarke was writer in residence. It was an ending which became a beginning as the group kept together and moved forward.”
LWW still meet on Tuesdays on campus, not far from the room where it all began.
Current chair Sue said: “Each year is a special achievement, but 40 years is a Ruby occasion.”
The Mulberry Bush Cafe host a celebration of poetry and prose on 27 April (3pm). Another launch takes place at Lampeter Library on 18th May (11.45am). Everyone is welcome.
Local artist and poet, Amanda Pickering, has illustrated the last three anthologies, adding depth and delight to the beauty of the written word. Her exhibition, Flowers, Leaves & Chalk Dogs is on display at The Mulberry Bush Café until 17 May.