An exhibition celebrating the bicentary of Llanbedr’s Capel Salem will close this Saturday.
The exhibition, at Hwb Harlech on Harlech High Street, can be viewed between 11am and 4pm until then.
It has been organised to celebrate the bicentenary of Capel Salem, Cefncymerau, Llanbedr, best known as the setting for the famous painting by artist Curnow Vosper in which some people believe the artist has painted the devil in the shawl worn by Siân Owen, Tŷ’n y Fawnog.
Two shawls belonging to Siân are on display, together with the story behind the painting and the lives of the main characters.
Hwb Harlech and the chapel have already completed conservation work on the visitors' books and hope to host further events to attract more visitors to this iconic chapel.
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