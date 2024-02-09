UPROAR’s next tour is coming to Gwynedd and Ceredigion this month.
Son of Chamber Symphony opens at Bangor Music Festival this Saturday, 17 February, before moving across Wales.
Following a performance at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff on Thursday, 22 February, the group move to Aberystwyth Arts Centre (Thursday, 7 March, 8pm), and Rhosygilwen Mansion, Cilgerran (Friday, 23 March, 7.30pm).
The title of the UPROAR programme, Son of Chamber Symphony, which is taken from John Adams' title piece which is part of the programme, sees the new classical music ensemble perform some of the most exciting new music coming from Wales including three world premieres from Richard Baker, Nathan James Dearden and Lynne Plowman. Richard is based in Aberystwyth and is a fluent Welsh speaker.
There is also the UK premiere of Olga Neuwirth’s Symphonie Diagonale, which is a dynamic soundtrack complementing the playful abstract film of Viking Eggeling in her piece.
The three new pieces by Wales based composers have all been inspired by Welsh contemporary life. Some tragic events in the last 100 years around the drowned village to make way for reservoirs, through to the AIDS reporting here in Wales and internationally, as well as how our landscape is now changing with the growth of alternatively technology.
UPROAR - Wales' New Music Ensemble launched five years and since then has supported through projects and performances 38 Wales based composers, some of the most exciting new voices in contemporary classical music in Wales, at different stags of their career, to develop their work.