Local artists selected for prestigious exhibition
Pieces produced by Neil Johnson (left) and Anita Woods (above) and selected by Wales Contemporary
Wales Contemporary has announced the artists shortlisted for their 2022 exhibition, and there are some from Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
The local artists shortlisted for the prize are: Moss Carroll from Tywyn, Pete Monaghan and Heather Eastes from Aberystwyth; Anita Woods of Llanon; and Neil Johnson from Borth.
Wales Contemporary is an international open competition inviting artists from all around the world to enter work in 2D or 3D in any subject matter.
For its 2022 edition, Wales Contemporary received more submissions than ever before - 2,000 entries from 1,000 artists living across 42 countries including the UK, Bulgaria, Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
After much deliberation, 144 works by 117 artists have been selected to showcase their work in the 2022 exhibition.
The shortlist was chosen by a prestigious selection panel, comprising Rebecca Salter RA, president of the Royal Academy; Morfudd Bevan, curator of the National Collection, National Library of Wales; Jill Piercy, curator and author.
The shortlisted artworks will be available to see in the Wales Contemporary/Cymru Gyfoes exhibition at the Waterfront Gallery, Milford Haven, from Saturday, 1 October.
Prize announcements will take place on Friday, 30 September at [email protected], central London, where the exhibition will tour to in November.
