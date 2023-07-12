Literature Wales’ Executive Director, Claire Furlong, said: “Huge congratulations to Caryl, Llŷr and to all the Wales Book of the Year 2023 winners. The novels claiming the overall prizes this year are both unique, yet they are linked by their sense of place; their magical words are rooted in specific Welsh landscapes. We are incredibly pleased that, year-on-year, Wales Book of the Year demonstrates the huge wealth of literary talent in and from Wales. We hope that the platform provided by this competition brings these fantastic books to the attention of even more readers, and that wider audiences are drawn to read Wales.”