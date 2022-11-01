Locals take part in Welsh version of Gogglebox
Above, Gwynant Parry and Stephen Smith; top left, friends Carwyn Davies and Mark Rogers; above left, grandfather and grandson John and Cian Williams
PEOPLE from Dwyfor Meirionnydd are taking part in the long-awaited Gogglebocs Cymru.
The show aired for the first time on S4C on Wednesday, 2 November at 9pm. Among those taking part in the show are Carwyn Davies and Mark Rogers, friends who live in Manchester although Carwyn is originally from Penygroes and Mark from Bangor, Gwynant Parry and Stephen Smith, friends from Talsarnau and Cian and John Williams, grandfather and grandson from Porthmadog.
Carwyn, 41, attended Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, before going on to study Theatre and Performance. He currently works for BUPA in Manchester and lives in Eccles. He enjoys quiet evenings with his best friend Mark who he met in college.
Mark, 42, works for Manchester Government Pensions. He lives in Bolton with his partner Chris, who is a deputy headteacher. Mark moved in with his partner of four years Chris, and Carwyn “kind of moved into the spare room”.
Gwynant farms and Stephen works for Gwynedd Council’s recycling department and helps Gwynant on the farm.
Cian works for TV production company Rondo.
The popular Channel 4 series, Gogglebox, has been successful all over the world. Now on its 20th series, it continues to go from strength to strength and this addition gives the chance to watch a brand new version with a Welsh twist, and all-Welsh cast.
Gogglebocs Cymru will reflect modern Wales with faces who are new to the channel.
The majority of content viewed will be produced in Wales, but some from further afield will also appear so the cast can reflect what is happening in homes around the world.
The series is part of S4C’s birthday celebrations, marking 40 years of broadcasting.
Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s chief content officer, said: “I’m so excited that this amazingly successful series is coming to S4C. It’s a great pleasure to have Gogglebocs Cymru as part of S4C’s 40th celebrations. It’s a fantastic TV format, which has captured the nation’s imagination.
“What better than a programme that brings us Welsh talent at grassroots level? Gogglebocs Cymru will extend a warm welcome into households around the country and beyond. We will meet several characters who reflect contemporary Wales in all its glory, new faces that give our diverse communities a voice. If you see yourself as someone people will enjoy watching, keep in mind that the door is always open for casting.”
See Gogglebocs Cymru on Wednesdays at 9pm on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, or on demand. English subtitles are available.
