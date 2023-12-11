Although now back in fashion as a continuo instrument for baroque accompaniment, the theorbo flourished only in the 17th and early 18th centuries in the hands of little-known names such as Kapsberger and Piccinini whose pieces came over as full of character; so too did those of Robert de Visée (‘Guitar Master’ of Louis XV) and viol virtuoso Marin Marais (transcribed for theorbo by Emanuele).