Making Music's Philip & Dorothy Green Award for Young Concert Artists (created in 1961) has helped to launch the careers of dozens of musicians, Steven Isserlis and Ian Bostridge famous amongst them.
Thanks to the generosity of the Philip & Dorothy Green Music Trust, Dolgellau has in recent years benefited from the chance to hear many such promising young talents.
The latest award-winner to make the trip will be lutenist Emanuele Addis, who can be heard at 7.30pm in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor on Friday, 1 December.
This is the first time the lute has been featured in Dolgellau; Emanuele will play not only lute, but also its rich-sounding bass version, the theorbo.
He hails from Sassari (Sardinia's second-largest city), and graduated with first-class honours from the Conservatorio Antonio Vivaldi in Alessandria, since when he has won numerous regional, national and international awards including the Moncalieri European Music Competition, and has performed solo recitals in Italy, Germany, Serbia and Bulgaria.
Currently completing his master's degree at the Royal Academy, Emanuele's programme for Dolgellau will include works by Dowland, de Visée, Kapsberger, and Marin Marais, as well as arrangements of Scottish folk tunes and dances from John Playford's Dance Master.
This has the makings of an intimate and very special recital.
