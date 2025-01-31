Pupils at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen have been praised for their performance of ‘Ysgol Roc’ or School of Rock.
After months of careful preparation, the stage was literally set for the performance of the decade!
The school hall was full for each of the three performances - and the school put on an additional performance with a medley of songs for the school’s visitors from Portugal who were staggered by the quality of the Eisteddfod winning singing.
The story followed Wini Finn Duggan & her desire to compete in the battle of the bands.
The role of Wini was played by Marged Griffiths, Year 9, & she put in a stunning performance in the starring role; Marged had the audience in stitches with her depiction of the hapless down-and-out with a passion for music. The passion for music led Wini to teach at Ysgol Maes Dyfi where she persuaded her class to be part of the band. Strict school Head Teacher, Ms Anwen Pugh Jones, was played by Megan Jones who sang a particularly melodious solo piece accompanied by an interpretive dance by the multi-skilled Nel Owen - Harding.
Additionally, Gwenno Wigley and Lottie Hughes sang a beautiful duet which was offset by “Stwffio Ti y Drefn” a catchy chorus number that was sung by my children all the way home! Further comedy was provided in the battle of the bands scene: some Year 7 & 8 boys rocked out a particularly boisterous set with lead singer Ryan Jones bouncing about the stage with gusto. The captivating songs & the dedicated performances had the audience riveted, tapping their toes and clapping along throughout – in what must be musical theatre at its best!
All the performers gathered on the stage for the final showstopper and got a resounding round of applause and standing ovation from a delighted audience having enjoyed a feast for their eyes and ears.
Opportunities abounded to take part in the production: from set design to make up, backstage, tickets, and from to dancing to singing as well of course as the acting!
The school said: “The teachers have given the pupils such a fantastic opportunity to showcase their ability to act, sing and dance. The staff of Bro Hyddgen worked incredibly hard to produce a slick and professional show that would not be out of place on the West End.
“Finally, a huge thank you to the pupils, teachers, sponsors and parents who have supported the school and perfectly illustrate what can be achieved when we all work together. We are already looking forward to the next production! Diolch mawr i chi gyd.”