Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, an exhibition of work made with AI by Andy Teasdale, is on display at the Mulberry Bush Café in Lampeter.
The themes of the pieces encompass the topics of machine intelligence, creation, birth, mind and consciousness.
The exhibition is on display until Good Friday, 7 April.
The art is described as beautiful and haunting, with an ‘other-worldly’ quality that defies definition, yet somehow opens up the imagination of the viewer.
Andy’s introduction to computing came right at the beginning of the home computing revolution when his mother brought home a Sinclair ZX81 to assist with her work as a science teacher in 1981. The ZX81 required coding before it would operate, and so at the age of seven Andy would learn his first computer language.
Many of Andy’s college notebooks were illustrated with surrealist pencil drawing rather than notes on the science notes. Andy took to graphic design and started producing event posters and went on to create layouts for a community newspaper in Liverpool.
After studying audio and video engineering in Salford University, Andy left the north with his partner Stella to settle in Lampeter in 1998 and work at The Mulberry Bush.
Around 2006, he started introducing computer generated imagery to his live music performances, and with friend Jason Sprague would start developing visual shows with projection mapping.
As this was a new medium he began to develop software to tighten the link between audio and video. His stage projection software has been used across many continents in clubs, theatres and festivals.
In 2012 he became a resident VJ, projection engineer and stage designer for Ministry of Sound in Doha, Qatar, whilst also working closer to home producing stage designs and projection mapping with Black House, Aberystwyth.
As a digital artist he embraced the emerging medium of AI text-to-image prompting, combining it with his previous skills graphic designer and coder and audio sampling.
In 2020 Andy stepped away from the stage to care for his mum, Beryl who started to develop dementia. After the passing of Beryl at the close of 2022, Andy threw himself into the study of AI art as a means of distraction, producing hundreds of pieces of which this collection is just a fragment.