The National Theatre Wales tour of Feral Monster, directed by Izzy Rabey from Machynlleth, is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The cast features Geraint Rhys Edwards who starred in Brassed Off in Aberystwyth last summer alongside Lily Beau, Carys Eleri, Rebecca Hayes, Nathaniel Leacock and Leila Navabi.
From 15 February to 22 March, Feral Monster tours to Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Pontio in Bangor, Ffwrnes in Llanelli (Theatrau Sir Gâr) and Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon.
Feral Monster is the story of unremarkable teen, Jax, as she/they/whatever navigates love, sexuality, identity, family and the many parts of her loud, opinionated brain.
Expelled from school and not even able to get a job at the chippy, Jax is a ‘cheeky, loveable teenage street rat’ living with her Nan in a ‘tiny, boring village’.
Against a backdrop of neurons and axons singing in their head, Jax’s brain gives a running commentary on everything they do, don’t do or shouldn’t do. When Jax spots Ffion coming out of the chippy, with their unapologetically loud hair and clothes, sparks fly and queer teenage lust brings together this unlikely match in all its messy, clumsy and awesome glory.
Feral Monster celebrates all teenagers by choosing to spotlight the most mundane teenager in Jax. Anyone who’s ever been a teen will see themselves in this story, as writer Bethan Marlow’s script takes us from the high highs to low lows of the hormonal rollercoaster of adolescence.
Alongside identity, sexuality and family, Feral Monster explores friendship, mental health, living in rural Wales, middle-class queerness versus working-class queerness, the impact of being abandoned by parents, and second chances.
Mashing up grime, R&B, soul, pop and rap, the musical’s soundtrack brings Bethan’s lyrics and characters to life. The music was collaboratively composed by Nicola T Chang with director Izzy and actors across Wales during a research and development process.
Izzy said: “Rural queer stories about teenagers are so rarely seen on UK stages, let alone Welsh ones.
“It’s been such an honour for me to work on this piece with Bethan, Nicola and the team to create something that’s going to light a fire in the audience’s belly, both musically and visually.
“To be directing a show like this for our national theatre means so much to me and the weird queer rural kid I was growing up. I can’t wait to share with audiences this explosion of colour, hilarity, despair, teen angst and delightful chaos.”
Lorne Campbell, artistic director, National Theatre Wales says: “Bethan’s script and Nicola’s soundtrack have such an energy – we can’t wait for it to explode across stages across Wales this spring.”
Feral Monster is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 29 February and Friday, 1 March; 14+ age recommendation.