A mid Wales festival has announced cut-price tickets in response to the cost of living crisis
Organisers of Gŵyl Machynlleth Festival say they have cut ticket prices by 12 per cent for evening concerts this year to aid audiences during difficult economic times.
Evening concert tickets have been reduced from £25 to £22, masterclass concert halved in price from £10 to £5, and £5 children’s tickets are available for all events.
There are also four free events across the festival, which kicks off on 20 August with eight days of Welsh, classical and folk music, plus talks, workshops and more.
Gŵyl Machynlleth Festival organisers wanted to make a commitment to be more accessible than ever, responding to the cost of living crisis by cutting ticket prices, despite rising costs for its venue and artists.
The festival, which is in its 36th year, brings musicians from across the world to the town for over 20 events spread across the eight days.
As well as prices to suit every wallet, there are also events for a broad range of musical tastes, from the legendary Welsh male voice choir Côr Godre’r Aran to Júlia Kozáková and her band who will be performing Roma music from central Europe, and major classical musicians including the world-famous pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, who appears for the second year running.
While artists are joining the festival from all over Europe and the USA, there’s plenty of local talent as well.
Classical ensemble Brecon Baroque appear together with their star violinist Rachel Podger, Welsh vocalists Rhian Lois, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Steffan Lloyd Owen take centre stage for an evening of song, and the art of Welsh artist Eleri Mills is on show, as well as there being an opportunity to hear her speak about her work.
Free events give an opportunity to get a taste of the festival for zero outlay – and include a lively children’s concert (22 August), a Roma music and dance workshop (23 August) and an open air market day event (23 August) as well as the traditional Cymanfa Ganu, which opens the festival.
Festival co-artistic director Dennis Jones said: “It’s very important to us that local people feel this festival belongs to them. We want to celebrate Welsh and international music and culture and make sure that everyone has access to it.
“We’re really pleased to have been able to lower our prices this year to ensure this is the case, and also make sure that there’s a real variety of free events on offer too, that suit different tastes and offer a risk-free way to dip into the festival.”
Gŵyl Machynlleth Festival runs from 20 to 27 August, with tickets on sale now.