Machynlleth Music welcome the harpist to His Majesty the King to Y Tabernacl, Machynlleth for a lunchtime recital on Saturday, 22 February (12pm).
Mared Emyr Pugh-Evans, an international prize-winning harpist from Borth, gained her MA from the Royal Academy of Music in 2022 where she studied under Karen Vaughan.
She graduated from RWCMD, Cardiff in 2020 with a First-Class (Honours) Bachelor of Music degree and also achieved her DipABRSM (Instrumental Teaching) certificate and was awarded the 2020 RWCMD Royal Welch Fusiliers Award and the Florence Mary Proctor Scholarship.
Mared’s programme includes Williams - Hiraeth, Damase - Sicilienne Variée, Glyn - Erddigan and Liszt - Un Sospiri and Grandjany - Rhapsodie.
Tickets cost £15 on the door - 18 and under free. Cash only.