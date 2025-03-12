MACHYNLLETH Music present North Wales pianist Ellis Thomas, who returns to Y Tabernacl MOMA Machynlleth with Denis Lavin as narrator to present Lisztomania.
Denis is a retired teacher and theatre director. He wrote and presented a programme about the life and times of Chopin and now turns his attention to Franz Liszt. The evening explores Liszt's career as the first piano virtuoso, his mesmerising effect on audiences and conflicts in his personal life.
Included in the programme is music commissioned by Rhyl Music Club from young Welsh composers, Gwydion Rhys and Ynyr Pritchard. Their compositions are inspired by Liszt.
Listen to Lisztomania on Thursday, 27 March at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £15 (cash on the door). 18 and under free. The bar will be open.