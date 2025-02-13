A Machynlleth Music event with the harpist to His Majesty the King has been postponed.
Mared Emyr Pugh-Evans, an international prize-winning harpist from Borth, had been due to give a lunchtime recital at Y Tabernacl, Machynlleth on Saturday, 22 February (12pm), but the club has announced the postponement of the event due to illness.
Mared gained her MA from the Royal Academy of Music in 2022 where she studied under Karen Vaughan.
She graduated from RWCMD, Cardiff in 2020 with a First-Class (Honours) Bachelor of Music degree and also achieved her DipABRSM (Instrumental Teaching) certificate and was awarded the 2020 RWCMD Royal Welch Fusiliers Award and the Florence Mary Proctor Scholarship.
Machynlleth Music Club hope to rearrange the recital soon.