Machynlleth Music welcomes the superb musicians from The Meliora Collective.
The trio will open the 2024/25 season at Y Taberncl, MOMA Machynlleth on Thursday, 21 November at 7.30pm.
The collective are really excited to debut as a flute, violin and piano trio with Meera Maharaj on flute, Dan Iulian Drutac on violin and Dominic Degavino on the piano. Together they have curated an exciting programme which includes music by Telemann, Bonis, Bartok, Rota, Martinu, Pucihar and Shostakovich.
They are passionate chamber musicians and perform extensively in a wide array of ensembles across the UK, and this event promises to be a wonderful evening of chamber music.
Tickets are available for £15 cash on the door. It is free for anyone aged 18 and under. A bar is available from 7pm.
Season tickets (£55) can also be purchased for the season.
Details of all five concerts can be viewed on at machynllethmusicclub.org, where you can contact Machynlleth Music.