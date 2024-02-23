Roll up, roll up! Morgan & West are back with a massive magic show for kids (and their childish grown-ups)!
Expect gawps, gasps, and guffaws in this relentlessly funny and fantastical magic filled extravaganza, guaranteed to delight those aged five and 105, and indeed everyone in between!
Morgan & West have shown their scientific skills in Unbelievable Science (national tour), brought good will to all with their Great Big Christmas Magic Show (national tour), attempted to escape The Slammer (CBBC), and even fooled Penn & Teller (ITV/CW Network).
This season their hitting the road with their brand new magic show full of their trademark wit, whimsy, and wall-to-wall silliness.
Conjuring capers, mysterious magic tricks, larger than life laughs, and fantastic facial furniture all crammed into one hour of non-stop fun for all the family.
See the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 2 March at 2pm.