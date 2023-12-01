It’s that time of year again, the Royal Ballet’s magical production of The Nutcracker is back and screening at Mwldan this month, guaranteed to give you a dose of that festive spirit!
Join Clara at a delightful Christmas Eve party that becomes a magical adventure once everyone else is tucked up in bed.
Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets.
Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to Peter Wright’s beloved Royal Ballet production, as fairytale magic comes together with spectacular dancing in this unforgettable classic ballet.
Screenings will be held on Tuesday, 12 December at 7.15pm and Sunday, 31 December at 2pm.