Maisie Adam has added more dates to her tour, including Aberystwyth and Bangor.
Her show, Appraisal, comes to Bangor’s Pontio venue on 7 February and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 8 February.
It’s been a meteoric rise through through the comedy ranks for Maisie, who is on her way to becoming a household name having hosted Live At The Apollo and appearing on shows such as: The Royal Variety Show, A League Of Their Own, the Jonathan Ross Show and Have I Got News For You.
She loves stand-up and is now five years into her job as a comedian, so perhaps she’s due an appraisal.
This will be the ultimate performance review, where we’ll see just why she was awarded Best New Act and nominated Best Newcomer…or, is she heading towards a “restructure”?
Maisie has won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award, and been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Her anecdotal material and witty charm quickly won her praise and she soon went on to appear on many TV shows, including: Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out Of 10 Cats.
Maisie is co-host of the Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023.
Maisie recently presented a brand new series of the hit 5 Live podcast series, Sports Strangest Crimes, which is available as a boxset on BBC Sounds. The new series titled Sport’s Strangest Crimes: A French Football Scandal, tells the story of two team mates at one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the bitterest of enemies following a vicious assault that rocked the club to its foundations and left lives, careers and reputations in ruins.
Recommended 15+