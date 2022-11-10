Master of satire returns
Wednesday 16th November 2022 8:15 am
Britain’s Got Talent finalist and star of BBC Radio 4’s Citizen of Nowhere, Daliso Chaponda will perform his new stand-up show Apocalypse Not Now tonight, Wednesday, 16 November at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Daliso is finally back out of the house and on a stage with a new show of the slickest, sharpest look at life. It’s fair to say that 2020-2021 didn’t go to plan for Daliso… but he performed online daily to millions of viewers, and this is your chance to see what this master of satire has been cooking up!
