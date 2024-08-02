The youngsters who complete the line-up of Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s professional production of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the musical’ have been named.
Appearing alongside well-known actors from stage and screen are a talented group of youngsters from Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas.
Playing the part of Charlie Buckett is Evie Hughes, and the understudy is Gruffydd Rhys Davies.
Augustus Gloop is played by Charlie Longman with understudy, Leif Tor Evans. Heledd Davies takes on Veruca Salt alongside understudy and Oompa Loompa, Alisha Aydogmus.
Violet Beauregarde is played by Miriam Llwyd and her understudy, also playing an Oompa Loompa, is Danielle Kelly-Honey.
Mike Teavee is played by Owen Jac Roberts, whose understudy is oompa Loompa, Leo Price.
Also playing oompa loompas are Ashe Jones, Mared Pugh, Amelia Welsby, Ellie Benjamin,
Leo Price, Leif Tor Evans, Conor Franklyn, Kimmi Westbury, Megan Griffiths, Tobenna Okoro, Conor Franklyn, Alisha Aydogmus, Danielle Kelly-Honey.
In the ensemble are Alex Longman, Steffan Jewell, Ella Keevan, Mirain Evans, Annabelle Flynn,
Ceri Macy, Lexie Rees, Alexis Rebhan, Freya Honey, Morgan Hedd Griffiths, Mari Roberts, Dylan Herron, Maddison Jones, Caitlin Rees Roberts, Emilia Sherbon,
Gweneira Freeman, Kyra Henningham, Jessica Smith-Jones, Charlotte Smith-Jones, Emily Smith-Jones
Tickets are on sale now for the musical, directed by Richard Cheshire.
The show opens on Friday, 9 August and runs through to Saturday, 31 with matinee and evening performances.
There will also be music between the matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout August. Acts performing in Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Waffle Bar from 5pm-6pm include Alex Neil, The Hornettes, John Sylvester and Paddy Cooper.
On Thursday evenings after the show, members of the ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ company will take part in a cabaret in the venue’s upstairs bar.