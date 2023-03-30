Professor Mererid Hopwood, who will receive her Medal live on stage at the Festival, said: “In accepting this Medal, looking back there are many whom I would like to thank for their support from the early days. "These include friends at Ysgol Farddol Caerfyrddin for the learning, the Talwrn community for the listening, the students for their enthusiasm and Peter Florence and the Hay Festival for the encouragement.