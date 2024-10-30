Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host a performance of Merlin's Pig on Friday, 8 November.
Milly Jackdaw presents this fusion of traditional storytelling, physical theatre, music and ceremony in this solo performance based on the life of Myrddin and his encounters with magical animals.
We explore the living myth, and its relevance to our current times through tales which generate insight and understanding as well as restoring a sense of meaning, wonder and hope.
We find Myrddin seeking the sanctuary of an apple tree, a remedy for disturbing futuristic visions triggered by the Battle of Arderydd.
He befriends a wolf and a pig and the stories they tell each other unearth deep memories of an ancient sow goddess, a gallant quest involving the pursuit of the giant boar Twrch Trwyth, Myrddin’s own early life and his mysterious conception.
2,000 years later a young single mum receives a visitation that will influence the course of her life and ultimately lead her to Wales on a quest.