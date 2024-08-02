Mid-Wales’ very own Latin American music festival is returning for its 19th year next weekend.
From 9-11 August the Dyfi Valley will be filled with the unlikely sounds of political Latin American music, dancing, poetry and talks as 500 people descend on Machynlleth for the annual El Sueño Existe.
Looking back at its last two decades, the Cambrian News asks the founders - why does El Sueño Existe?
Tony Corden was volunteering in Nicaragua as a twenty-something in the late 80s when someone passed him a cassette tape with songs by murdered Chilean activist and musician Victor Jara.
Tony had no idea that moment would lead him and his wife Polly to found the first-ever Latin American festival in the Cambrian hills.
He became obsessed with the musician but Jara had been censored under the Chilean dictator Pinochet’s regime.
Jara’s biography had been out of print for decades and back then, there was no internet or Spotify to discover more about niche Southern American artists.
In 2001 the Machynlleth-based couple put on a small fundraising event for the Victor Jara Foundation, run by Jara’s English widow, which offers artistic opportunities to disadvantaged people.
Tony said the reception they received was huge: “We raised a surprising amount of money.
“I had no idea about the solidarity between Wales and Chile during Pinochet’s dictatorship.
“Musicians, poets, and activists started coming out of the woodwork.
“Latin Americans who escaped Chile in the 70s and 80s or otherwise made their home in the UK now come out of the cities to beautiful Machynlleth to see their culture, dances and songs being celebrated - some of them have never been outside of cities like London and Birmingham before.”
He said the welcoming open-mindedness of Machynlleth helped make the event a success, as “unusual things happen” in the town regularly.
Despite a dearth of Latin Americans in Dyfi Valley, refugees from north and south Wales now congregate for the volunteer-run event, with organisers hoping it will continue long into the future.