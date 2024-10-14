In the run up to Milton’s stand-up show, called ‘Ha!Milton’, the star, who has appeared on Mock the Week (BBC2), ‘Live at the Apollo’ (BBC1), ‘Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow’ (BBC1) House of Games (BBC2), and ‘Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ said: “This is not a musical. I am tone deaf and have no sense of rhythm, but at least I don’t make a song and dance about it. This is a whole new show of daftness. You know it makes sense.”