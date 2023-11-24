Comedian Andy Parsons bring his new show, Bafflingly Optimistic, to Cardigan.
Following a run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Andy is back on the road with his new stand-up show this winter, visiting Mwldan on Friday, 1 December at 7.30pm.
We’ve been visited by the Four Horsemen in the form of Disease, Death, War and overpriced Ketchup, so what hope can there be? Andy is, as the name of his show suggests, bafflingly optimistic.
He started his career writing non-commissioned for Radio 4’s Weekending and went on to become one of the main writers of the original Spitting Image on ITV.
Having had his own Radio 2 series for six years, he became a regular panellist on Mock The Week and has made numerous TV appearances on the likes of Live At The Apollo, The Comedy Store and QI.
To date, Time Out Comedy Award winner Andy has done four comedy specials: Britain’s Got Idiots, Gruntled, Slacktivist and Live & Unleashed [but Naturally Cautious].
He has toured the UK many times to sold-out audiences up and down the country.