The Wardens’ pantomime is underway at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Mother Goose, directed by Richard Cheshire, runs until Saturday, 21 January, with evening and matinee performances.
Richard plays the dame alongside Ioan Guile as Pickles, Theresa Jones (Lady Lucre), Carl Ryan (Demon Rotten Egg), Alex Neil and Nick Allen (Track and Trace), Jordan Ainslie-Rogers (Jack), Yoyo Baron (Jill), Julie McNicholls Vale (Fairy Hapus) Donna Clement Richards and Bob McIntyre (the King and Queen) and Helena Jones (Priscilla the goose).
When Demon Rotten Egg tries to trick Mother Goose, Fairy Hapus and her friends fight back - Oh yes they do! But will good triumph over evil? You’ll have to wait and see!
Richard said: “We know that times are difficult and challenging but we believe our pantomime is just the tonic to cheer everyone up.
“Mother Goose is my favourite pantomime and I can’t wait to get back on the stage as dame with this stellar cast.
“The show is packed with jokes and fun routines, and Elinor Powell and Lorna Lowe as musical director and choreographer respectively have taught us some great songs and dance routines.
“There are spectacular sets, costumes, lighting and sound, and people of all ages will love Priscilla, our lovely goose.”
The show opened on Friday, 6 January and there are performances most days until 21 January, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. There is a signed performance of the show with BSL signer Ant Evans on Saturday, 14 January, at 3pm.