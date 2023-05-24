A new exhibition at Aberystwyth Arts Centre has been inspired by rivers in Wales.
The Rheidol, Ystwyth, Dulas and other Welsh rivers, are behind Hydro Psyche, which explores the benefits of reconnecting with nature.
The exhibition, which opened on Wednesday, 17 May, is a collaborative project by painter Karen Pearce, photographer and videographer Dewi Roberts and writer and performer Liz Pearce, that fuses paintings, film, photography and sound to celebrate the beauty and power of rivers and the life within them.
One of Karen's paintings (Picture supplied )
An official opening event took place on Friday, 19 May, when there was a discussion and bilingual readings of some of the written pieces featured in the exhibition.
Hydro Psyche continues until Sunday, 23 July.