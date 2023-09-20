On Friday, Machynlleth multi-instrumentalist and composer Cerys Hafana will perform live at Cardigan’s Mwldan.
Hafana’s influences go far and wide and beyond traditional ideas of folk music, bringing a stripped back, percussive sound, an unexpected edge; completely delightful.
Foraging deep in National Library archives she has unearthed snippets of music, some likely not sung for centuries, and woven them into her own broader compositions, translating these relics (discovered by using keyword searches to find subjects reflecting her own preoccupations) through her own lens, uncovering something that resonates across time.
Her playful and inquisitive approach explores the creative possibilities and unique qualities of the triple harp, and she brings found sounds, archival materials and electronic processing into her music.
Edyf (Thread) is her second album, released in 2022, and was selected as one of the Guardian’s Top Ten folk albums of 2022, featuring songs about eternity (Tragwyddoldeb), shooting stars (Comed 1858) and our very own Cilgerran (Cilgerran)!
In January 2023, Hafana was featured on Cerys Matthews’ BBC 6 Music Highlights of 2022 New Year show.