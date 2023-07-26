Following a successful festival in 2022, the organisers of the Behind the Barn Music Festival in Drefach Felindre are ready for their little valley to be filled with the sound of music and poetry once again.
Taking place this Friday, 4 August from 6pm and Saturday, 5 August from 1pm, this licensed music event will entertain both locals and those from further afield.
Located in a picturesque setting surrounded by meadows, this is a small, charming family friendly festival, with music from folk to indie, softer acoustic style earlier on leading to bands that will get you up on your feet.
Martha Lee, one of the members of the festival organising team: “We are delighted to be back for a second year, the enthusiasm from local people has been encouraging and heart-warming. Locals are helping out with extra lights, equipment and lots of time.
“Given the economic climate we want a festival where ticket prices are low and food and drink prices are reasonable. Kids under the age of 16 are free.
“The music will be mainly original, showcasing the amazing talent of musicians from Wales and beyond, including two amazing bands, WorldWide Welshman and Lo-fi Jones, who combine the Welsh language and English effortlessly.